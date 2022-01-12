Menu
Carleen Palmisano

Carleen A. (Preuss) Palmisano

August 29, 1942 - January 10, 2022

Carleen A. (Preuss) Palmisano, 79, of Humphrey, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Mid – Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church Green Garden. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church.

She passed away Carleen was born Aug. 29, 1942, to Herbert and Marie Ann (Lemke) Preuss. She graduated from Humphrey High School.

Carleen farmed, raised cattle and milked cows. She liked to be outside and the challenges of running a farm. Carleen loved to travel and care for her animals. She enjoyed to garden. Carleen was a very caring person, who would help anyone in need.

She is survived by her daughter, Jodi McElhose of Newman Grove; grandsons, Dustin Heinen and Kristofer (Leah) Heinen all of Humphrey; and great-granddaughter, Noelle Heinen.

Carleen was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Janice Preuss.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
St. John Green Garden Lutheran Church
82660 547th Ave, Madison, NE
Jan
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
St. John Green Garden Lutheran Church
82660 547th Ave, Madison, NE
High School classmate of 1960. Carleen was a very nice friend, we had lots of fun together and could she jitterbug! Also a great cheerleader. I am thankful we had the chance to visit together a few years ago, we recalled lots of memoriesl May God rest your deserving soul in peace. My sympathy to the family, Connie (Paprocki) Seals.
Connie (Paprocki) Seals
Friend
January 11, 2022
Classmate of 1960 Humphrey - What a class we were! Glad we could get-to-gether at your place a few years ago (Connie, Jean, & I. Good memories. May not be able to attend your services. "Go Bulldogs" one more time.
Carolyn Petersen
School
January 11, 2022
