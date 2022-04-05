Carmen Claire Hoppe

September 5, 1960 - April 3, 2022

Carmen Claire Hoppe, 61, lost her 8-year battle with cancer on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at her home in rural Richland, Nebraska.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Schuyler with Fr. Gerry Gonderinger officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday with a parish rosary at 7 p.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home at 905 A Street, Schuyler. Visitation will resume Saturday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at the church. Lunch will immediately follow Mass in the St. Augustine Social Hall. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Wahoo. Following Carmen's wishes she has been cremated.

She was born as the youngest of four children on Sept. 5, 1960, to Max and Clara (Koranda) Polacek in Fremont, Nebraska. Carmen graduated from Prague High School. On Nov. 8, 1985, she was united in holy matrimony to her husband of 36 years, Richard Hoppe in Prague, Nebraska. She dedicated her life to being a homemaker and helping to grow and manage the family business. Carmen was a long-time member of St. Mary's Catholic Church teaching CCD and volunteering for various church functions, a past 4-H leader, a member of the Countryside Travelers Club and Mothers of Twins Club Member. Her past times included cooking, going to movies and seeing Broadway shows. Carmen loved music, singing, flowers and spending time in the garden. Another favorite was side-by-side rides on the gravel roads near the family home with Molly, the family dog, sitting shotgun. She had numerous pets over the years that were very dear to her heart. Most important to her, however, were always her three sons. She rejoiced in nothing more than helping them become great men.

Carmen is survived by her husband, Richard Hoppe; her sons, Jared (Rachel) Hoppe and their daughter Harper, Carl Hoppe and Philip (Kacie) Hoppe; brother, Kenneth (Deb) Polacek; brother-in-law, Ronald Epp; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Max and Clara Polacek; sister, Adelyne and her husband Marvin Woita; sister, Irene and her husband Dennis Rezac; and niece Janice Strizek.

Memorials can be directed towards the Columbus Cancer Care Foundation in Carmen's memory.

Svoboda Funeral Home of Schuyler is handling arrangements for Carmen's family.