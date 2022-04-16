Menu
Carol Neil

Carol Neil

July 27, 1938 - April 14, 2022

Carol Neil, 83, of Cozad, Nebraska, died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus, Nebraska.

No services will be held at this time.

Carol Jean Neil was born on July 27, 1938, to Ernest and Naomi (Smith) Hartman in Cozad. On Dec. 22, 1957, she was united in marriage to Paul Neil. Carol was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother.

Carol is survived by her husband, Paul Neil; son, Mark (Julie) Neil; daughter, Terri Cully; son, Scott (Diedra) Neil; six grandchildren; and brother, Darrel Hartman.

Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association or the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Apr. 16, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
