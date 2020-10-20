Carol Ann (Luetkenhaus) Sand

March 2, 1945-October 18, 2020

Carol Ann (Luetkenhaus) Sand entered the loving arms of Jesus on Oct. 18, 2020. Services will be held at St. Bonaventure Church, 1565 18th Ave., Columbus.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, with a vigil following at 7 p.m. at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bonaventure Church at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. A private family burial and a private family lunch will follow. Memorials are suggested to Project 2020, St. Bonaventure Stained Glass Project or donor's choice. All CDC guidelines will be followed. The family requests that masks be worn. The vigil and funeral will be broadcast live on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Carol was born to Frank and Nora (Van Dyke) Luetkenhaus on March 2, 1945, in Humphrey, Nebraska, and baptized at Saint Bernard Church. She was the second of six children who enjoyed life on the farm. In 1963, she graduated from Lindsay Holy Family High School, where she was a cheerleader and met her future husband, Charles W. (Chuck) Sand, Jr. After studying fashion design for two years at the College of St. Mary in Omaha, she married Chuck on Oct. 9, 1965, at St. Francis Church in Humphrey, Nebraska, and began their many adventures together in business, world travel and philanthropy. Faith in God, helping others and love of her family were the focus of her daily life. Her commitment and devotion to St. Bonaventure's "fun" raising and faith community were evident in her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck in 2012; her parents, Frank in 2007 and Nora in 2012; and her in-laws, Charlie Sand in 1989 and Angela Sand in 2018.

Carol fiercely loved her family, second only to her faith in Jesus. She truly treasured her Catholic faith. Left to cherish her memory are her son Mike (Brenda) Sand and their children Jessica, Elizabeth and Toby of Columbus; daughter Michelle (Brad) Stirek and their sons Seth, Drew and Ian of Columbus; daughter Nicole (Justin) Vossen and their children Max and Kate of Omaha; her siblings, Duane (Mary) Luetkenhaus of Spotsylvania, Virginia, Dave (Diane) Luetkenhaus of Florissant, Colorado, Mary (Al) Sand of Lincoln, Nebraska, Dan Luetkenhaus of Newman Grove, Nebraska, and Joe (Rhonda) Luetkenhaus of Lincoln, Nebraska; her in-laws, Susan Brandt of Columbus, Nebraska; Mary (Dick) Nathan of Blair, Nebraska; Charlene (Gary) Yindrick of David City, Nebraska; Danette (Lowell) Stone of St. Edward, Nebraska; and numerous nieces and nephews.

