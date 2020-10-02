Carol Starostka Seim

January 11, 1942-October 2, 2020

Carol Starostka Seim, 78, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away on Sept. 20,2020. She was to be laid to rest on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at St Mark's Catholic Church.

Carol was born Jan. 11, 1942, in Fremont to the late Walter & Esther Starostka. She graduated from St. Bonaventure High School in 1960. On June 12, 1965 she married the late Wayne A. Seim at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Carol was the anchor of her military family, a caring mother of three and loving wife to the her husband Wayne. She was a devout member of St. Mark's Catholic Church.

Left to cherish her memory are son, Price and Nancy Seim of Syracuse Utah; grandchildren, Ashlee of Virginia Beach, Craig, Robyn, Denise & Claire of Syracuse, Utah; son, Wally and Stacey Seim of Virginia Beach; grandchildren Sammie and Goldie Seim; daughter, Michelle and Lance Vines of Virginia Beach; brother, Ted (Katie) Starostka of Des Moines Iowa; sisters, Peggy (Ron) Pfeifer of Lindsay and Donna Wilch of Papillion; brothers, Wally (Lyn) Starostka of Columbus, Tim (Ardith) Staroskta of Ashland; brother-in-law Fred (Joanne) Seim of Florida; and sister-in-law Leslie (Steve) Jones of Pennsylvania; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, on July 14, 2020; her parents, Walter and Esther Staroskta; and her in-laws, Fred and Doris Seim.

Condolences may be sent to Price Wally and Michelle at 3836 River Oak Circle Virginia Beach VA 23456.