Carolyn A Harouff

May 16, 1969 – September 25, 2021

Carolyn A Harouff, 52, (special friend to many) of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services, Norfolk, Nebraska, surrounded by her closest family members.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Rev. Patrick Sparling and Rev. Chris Ramstad officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Wednesday Sept. 29, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue from 9:30 AM until service time on Thursday, Sept. 30 at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, at the church. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Carol was born May 16, 1969, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Adolph and Marietta (Loveless) Hanak. She graduated from Lakeview High School in 1987, and began working at Becton, Dickinson and Company. Carol met Matt Harouff at Greasers in Richland, Nebraska. Matt knew that day that she was the one for him. They were united in marriage on April 15, 1989, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. They created the most beautiful family, full of joy and love. Carol was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, "Gigi", friend, and someone special to everyone she knew. Her hobbies were exclusively loving fiercely all those who had the opportunity to know her. She loved to travel and being there for everyone's big and small moments in their lives. Family was simply everything.

Carol is survived by her husband, Matthew Harouff of Columbus; daughter, Kayla (Ian) Tuttle of Omaha; granddaughters, Freya and Ari Tuttle; daughter, Lynzee (David) Patt of Lincoln; sister, Jeannie Werner of Columbus, NE; brother – Roger Hanak of Columbus; sister, Marilyn Hanak of Wakefield; brother, Norman (Cherry) Hanak of Richland; nieces; and nephews.

Memorials are suggested as those of the family or donor's choice. Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.