Carolyn Korecky

November 22, 1941-October 19, 2020

Carolyn Korecky, 77, of Schuyler, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at her home in Schuyler.

Mass of Christian Burial Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Gerry Gonderinger, Celebrant, at the Divine Mercy Parish St. Mary's Catholic Church, Schuyler. A visitation prior to Mass will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Another visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday with a 7 p.m. rosary for Knights of Columbus and the parish. Visitation committal will be held in the Schuyler Cemetery with lunch following at Schuyler Golf Club. Memorials in care of the family for future designation

Carolyn was born Nov. 22, 1941, on the family farm near Clarkson to Emil James and Delores Frances (Glodowski) Papousek. She attended Clarkson Public School District #42-Macedonia School and graduated from Clarkson High School in 1961. She worked at Moore's Department Store in Clarkson until she married Marvin James Korecky on Jan. 22, 1963, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Leigh. They made their home in Schuyler where they had two daughters, Kelly Ann and Kristine Kay. Carolyn worked at Furtak's Department Store from 1963-1964, Becton Dickinson in Columbus from 1969-2008 and then became a paraprofessional substitute at Schuyler Elementary School from 2010-2012.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Marvin of Schuyler; daughters, Kelly (Ricky) Greene of Lincoln and Kris (Tom) Svehla of Schuyler; sister, Maryann Kasik of Columbus; brother Allyn (Karen) Papousek of Clarkson; and sister-in-law Carol Papousek of Scribner. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Corey (Diana) Svehla of Bennington, Shelby (Cole) Krejci of Schuyler, Hailey Greene of Lincoln, Sidney Svehla of Omaha, Madison Greene of Lincoln; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jim Papousek; brother-in-law, Bob Kasik; and great-niece, Khloe Papousek.