Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carroll Adamy
FUNERAL HOME
Kracl Funeral Chapel
1622 F Street
Schuyler, NE

Carroll Adamy

Age 70

Carroll Adamy, 70, of Bellwood, died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at his home.

A memorial mass is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Presentation of the Lord Catholic Church- Marietta, with the Rev. Ventre serving as celebrant. Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City. A rosary is set for 7p.m. at the chapel. Committal at a later date

Lunch at the David City Auditorium following mass.

His family is greatly comforted, knowing he is safe and secure in the everlasting arms of the Eternal God.

He is survived by his wife, Deb; three children, Christy (Roger) Eaton and Le Ann (Jon) Eaton, all of Bruno, and Clayton Adamy of Missouri City, Texas, three brothers, Patrick and special friend Debra Berchtold of Columbus, Gerald of Bellwood and John (Amy) Adamy of Columbus; granddaughter, Callie Eaton, of Bruno; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Mary Adamy; father-in-law, Wallace Daum; and sister-in-law Peggy Adamy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation

Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kracl Funeral Chapel
1622 F Street P.O. Box 9, Schuyler, NE
Mar
19
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Kracl Funeral Chapel
1622 F Street P.O. Box 9, Schuyler, NE
Mar
20
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
Presentation of the Lord Catholic Church- Marietta
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Kracl Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kracl Funeral Chapel Schuyler.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Deb & Families, With Heartfelt Thoughts of Sympathy. Expressing deepest sympathy, and hoping you will find comfort in knowing others care and are near in thought today. Cherish his memories.
Brett, Noelle & Alice Baker - Seward Nebraska
March 18, 2021
My prayers are with all of you!
Denise Den
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results