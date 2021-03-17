Carroll Adamy

Age 70

Carroll Adamy, 70, of Bellwood, died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at his home.

A memorial mass is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Presentation of the Lord Catholic Church- Marietta, with the Rev. Ventre serving as celebrant. Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City. A rosary is set for 7p.m. at the chapel. Committal at a later date

Lunch at the David City Auditorium following mass.

His family is greatly comforted, knowing he is safe and secure in the everlasting arms of the Eternal God.

He is survived by his wife, Deb; three children, Christy (Roger) Eaton and Le Ann (Jon) Eaton, all of Bruno, and Clayton Adamy of Missouri City, Texas, three brothers, Patrick and special friend Debra Berchtold of Columbus, Gerald of Bellwood and John (Amy) Adamy of Columbus; granddaughter, Callie Eaton, of Bruno; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Mary Adamy; father-in-law, Wallace Daum; and sister-in-law Peggy Adamy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation

Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements