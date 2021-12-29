Catherine Marie Hoeft

April 23, 1938 - December 26, 2021

Catherine Marie Hoeft, 83, of David City died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

A Parish Rosary was held on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. Mass of Christian Burial was on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Fr. Jay Buhman as celebrant. Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Catherine (Vandenberg) Hoeft was born in Brainard, Nebraska, on April 23, 1938, to Henry and Helena Vandenberg, she was the youngest of four children. She graduated from Dwight Assumption High School in 1956. She was united in marriage to Norman E. Hoeft on Dec. 27, 1958, at St. Francis Center Church, seven children were born into this union. The couple lived and raised their children in David City, Nebraska.

Catherine was known to all as "Marie," she worked in David City at LT&T as a phone operator to begin with and then as the cable clerk for 20 years. She volunteered at Aquinas High School in the office, was vice chairman for the Sunshine Court Board, and a member of St. Mary's PCCW, David City Firefighters Auxiliary, St. Mary's and Aquinas High School School Boards, St. Mary's Church Board and sang in the Church Choir.

Marie loved her family and enjoyed family gatherings. She was known by all, even the neighbors' kids knew about the famous "Red Bat," as kids we have lots of memories and the grandchildren remember the famous red bat. We all giggle about these memories; she has even pulled it out on the sons-in-law. Marie also loved her Husker volleyball girls, and enjoyed watching them play. Her favorite line was, "Come on girls you can do it!!"

Marie is survived by her husband, Norman; children, Chris (Larry) Burbach, Deb (Tom) Svoboda, Mike (Denise) Hoeft, Linda (Terry) Bartunek, Pat (Jackie) Hoeft, Tim (Lisa) Hoeft and Tom (Kari) Hoeft; 37 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Alan Minchow; and sisters-in-law, Joan Vandenberg and Sally Vandenberg.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Helen Vandenberg; parents-in-law, John and Naomi Hoeft; son-in-law, Bruce K. Crook; sister and brother-in-law, George and Beatrice Hotovy; and brothers, Ernest and Fredrick Vandenberg.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, plants and statues, memorials be given in care of David City Volunteer Fire Department, Nebraska Firefighters Museum of Kearney or family choice.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.