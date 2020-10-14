Catherine L. Weinmeister

March 5, 1966-October 12, 2020

Catherine L. Weinmeister, 54, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at her home in Columbus, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 at Highland Park Church in Columbus with Pastor Mike Escen officiating. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home, and continue on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Thursday at 10:15 a.m. at the church.

Catherine L. Weinmeister was born March 5, 1966, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to Stan and Janet (Thomas) Custer. She graduated from Morrill High School and received her bachelor's degree from Chadron State College, and later completed her master's degree in Special Education at University of Northern Colorado. On Dec. 31, 1992, she was united in marriage to Erik T. Weinmeister in Gering, Nebraska.

First and foremost, Cathy loved God! Out of this love she touched many people with kindness, care, and if the need arose, the convicting truth of God's word. This loved flowed into all she taught, both formally and informally. Her greatest joy was to teach God's word to kids. In the last few years her focus primarily on 5-12 grade kids, Royal Family Kids Camp and vacation bible school. She also enjoyed serving in the nursery-"I love the littles"-many who are in our care group.

Cathy is survived by her husband, Erik T. Weinmeister, of Columbus, Nebraska; daughter, Taylor Weinmeister of Lincoln, Nebraska; sons Collin Weinmeister of Columbus, Nebraska and Zachary (Melea) Weinmeister of Columbus, Nebraska; parents, Stan and Jan (Thomas) Custer of Columbus, Nebraska; brother Kelly and Lona (Kiehr) Custer of Benkelman, Nebraska; brother-in-law Barney Steger of Chappell, Nebraska; niece, McKenzie Steger of North Carolina; nephew, Jerame and Jessica Steger (Claire) of Chappell, Nebraska; nephews Brian and Matthew Custer; niece, Brittany and Trey McCallum (Bristol and Grayson); and brother-in-law Earnie Weinmeister of Crete, Nebraska.

Cathy was preceded in death by her sister, Connie Steger; and grandniece Julia Steger.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Highland Park Church for Royal Family Kids Camp. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Highland Park Ministries Facebook page and Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.