Cecilia "Cece" Heimann

November 19, 1927-August 20, 2020

Cecilia "Cece" Magdeline (Pfeifer) Heimann, 92, formerly of Columbus, passed away at Heritage Pointe in Omaha, on Aug. 20, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 5-6:30 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. vigil service on Thursday, Aug. 27, at McKown Funeral Home. Interment will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery. All regulations regarding mass gatherings will be observed.

Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Aug. 25, 2020.
