Celestine "Sally" Vandenberg

January 10, 1932 - December 31, 2021

Celestine "Sally" Vandenberg, 89, of Brainard, passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln.

A parish rosary was held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard with Fr. Steven Snitily officiating. Burial was in Holy Trinity Cemetery.

Celestine "Sally" Vandenberg was born on Jan. 10, 1932, on a farm near Brainard, Nebraska, to Joseph and Lillian (Rejda) Coufal and passed away on Dec. 31, 2021 at the age 89 years, 11 months and 21 days. Sally attended Dwight Assumption High School, graduating with the class of 1949. On Dec. 26, 1951, Sally was united in marriage to Ernest "Dutch" Vandenberg at Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight. Sally was a homemaker and mother to her four children as well as helping Dutch on the farm. After their children were gone, Dutch and Sally moved from the farm into Brainard in 1994. She enjoyed baking (kolaches were the favorite of the family), gardening, quilting, embroidering, attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's events and visiting with people. While Dutch was alive, they traveled to Hawaii and went on several Brainard Co-op trips. She was a former member of the St. Francis "Center" Church and Altar Society, and now a current member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, charter member of Holy Trinity Quilters, Holy Trinity PCCW, Holy Trinity Prayer Circle, Holy Trinity Funeral Committee, Brainard Area Seniors and volunteered at American Red Cross Blood Mobile.

Sally is survived by her children, Arnold (Mary Ann) Vandenberg of Brainard, Rose Marie (Dwaine) Potter of Valparaiso, Gary (Deb) Vandenberg of Brainard and Nancy (John) Osmera of Raymond; 14 grandchildren, Michael (Amanda) Vandenberg, Curt Vandenberg, Sara (Eric) Hofpar, Alan Vandenberg, Sheila Potter (Jim New), Jared (Heather) Potter, Shelley (Drew) Boysen, Cory (Andra) Vandenberg, Justin (Rosine) Vandenberg, Tyler Vandenberg, Clint (Samantha) Vandenberg, Lance (April) Vandenberg, Calleigh Osmera and Cassie Osmera; 21 great-grandchildren, Eva and Lucas Vandenberg; Miya and Charles Hofpar; Ellie and Riley Potter; Keeley, Connor and Cohen Boysen; Hunter, Traeton and Skyler Vandenberg; Camille, Nalah and Isabel Vandenberg; Jacob, Logan, Alexis and Addison Vandenberg; Vincent and Spencer Vandenberg with twp great-grandchildren on the way; sister, Florence (Gilbert) Kobza; sister-in-law, Joan Vandenberg; and brother-in-law, Norman Hoeft.

Sally is preceded in death by her husband, Dutch Vandenberg; grandson, Scott Potter; parents, Joseph and Lillian Coufal; parents-in-law, Henry and Helen Vandenberg; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ted (Evelyn) Coufal and Richard (Marcy) Coufal; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lillian (George) Meduna, John Bartunek, Geraldine Coufal and Adeline Coufal (in infancy); sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Beatrice (George) Hotovy, Marie Hoeft and Fred Vandenberg.

In lieu of flowers, plants and statues, the family has requested memorials be given in care of the family.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.