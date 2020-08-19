Charleen F. Meyer

December 18, 1940-August 16, 2020

Charleen F. Meyer was born on Dec. 18, 1940, and passed away on Aug. 16, 2020, in Omaha.

Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, with a 3 p.m. memorial service at the John A. Gentleman Pacific Street Chapel in Omaha. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, Creston.

Charleen is survived by children: Cindy L. (Frank) Vance, Cheryl I. Ippolito, Russell G. Meyer, Sandra K. Adams; grandchildren: Casey Vance, Kelly Vance, Nicholas Ippolito, Ashley Adams; great-grandchildren: Inti Vance, Abel Adams, Juniper Short; sister, Janet Riedel.

She was preceded in death by parents, George and Irene Meyer.