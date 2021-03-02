Charlene "Charlie" L. Kuehler

July 19, 1968 – February 26, 2021

Charlene "Charlie" L. Kuehler, 52, of Columbus, Nebraska passed away on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at her home in Columbus, Nebraska.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion, Nebraska, with the Rev. Carolann Hopcke officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Inurnment will be at a later date at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery, Spalding, Nebraska. A recording of the service will be available later that day on Charlie's obituary page at www.levanderfuneralhome.com. It is requested that masks be worn by those in attendance. Social distancing and current Covid-19 DHMs will be followed.

Charlene "Charlie" Lynette Kuehler, the daughter of Eugene Robert and Mary Jean "Jeannie" (Bumgardner) Patzel, was born on July 19, 1968 in Newman Grove, Nebraska. Charlie was baptized in September 1968 at Lindsay Holy Family Catholic Church. She attended school in Newman Grove and graduated from Newman Grove High School in May of 1986.

Charlie enjoyed many things in life! Her tight knit group of friends, traveling anywhere and especially to Estes Park, Colorado. Being outdoors made her happy- swimming outdoors, white water rafting, boating, horseback riding, working in her yard and improving her house. Charlie was known for her great smile, nice tan, and strong personality. Her kids Blake and Brittney, and Grandson, Graham, were the absolute lights of her life and she enjoyed spending as much time with her family as possible.

Charlene worked at Becton-Dickinson (BD) in Columbus, Nebraska, for 30 years. She retired in 2019, but during her long career she held many roles.

Those surviving Charlie include her children, Blake Prorok of Omaha, Nebraska; Brittney Prorok and fiancé Jesse Vance of Kansas City, Missouri; two grandsons, Graham Vance of Kansas City, Missouri, and Baby Boy Vance due in May 2021; her mother, Jeannie Patzel of Newman Grove, Nebraska; four siblings, Eileen (Lance) Griswold of Omaha, Nebraska, Arnold "Arnie" Patzel of Newman Grove, Nebraska, Marlene Duffy of Osceola, Nebraska, and Arlene (Richard) Borgheiinck of Newman Grove, Nebraska; as well as many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Eugene as well as her grandparents and many other relatives.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.