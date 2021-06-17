Menu
Charles "Chuck" Dohmen
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McKown Funeral Home Inc
2922 13Th St
Columbus, NE

Charles "Chuck" Dohmen

October 4, 1933 - June 15, 2021

Charles Dohmen, 87, died Tuesday, June, 15, 2021, in Columbus, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay, Nebraska. There will be a 7 p.m. vigil service on Friday, June 18, 2021. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Friday all at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay, Nebraska. Interment with military honors will be in the St. Bernard Cemetery.

Charles "Chuck" Dohmen was born Oct. 4, 1933, in Platte County, Nebraska, to Lawrence and Bertha (Behrens) Dohmen. He received his education at St. Bernard School. He entered the U.S. Army in 1953. Upon his discharge, he returned to the family farm where he worked with his father and brothers and took great pride in his farming. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and the American Legion. He enjoyed baseball, going to the casino with his friends and playing cards. Chuck took pride in caring for the St. Bernard's Cemetery grounds.

He is survived by his brothers, Paul Dohmen of Columbus, Nebraska, George (Lois) Dohmen of Columbus, Nebraska, Larry (Jean) Dohmen of Columbus, Nebraska, and John (Jacque) Dohmen of Ocala, Florida; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Bertha; brother, Bill; and sister-in-law, Joyce Dohmen.

Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Columbus Telegram from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Holy Family Catholic Church
103 E. 3rd Street, Lindsay, NE
Jun
18
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Holy Family Catholic Church
103 E. 3rd Street, Lindsay, NE
Jun
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Holy Family Catholic Church
103 E. 3rd Street, Lindsay, NE
Funeral services provided by:
McKown Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
