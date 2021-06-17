Charles "Chuck" Dohmen

October 4, 1933 - June 15, 2021

Charles Dohmen, 87, died Tuesday, June, 15, 2021, in Columbus, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay, Nebraska. There will be a 7 p.m. vigil service on Friday, June 18, 2021. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Friday all at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay, Nebraska. Interment with military honors will be in the St. Bernard Cemetery.

Charles "Chuck" Dohmen was born Oct. 4, 1933, in Platte County, Nebraska, to Lawrence and Bertha (Behrens) Dohmen. He received his education at St. Bernard School. He entered the U.S. Army in 1953. Upon his discharge, he returned to the family farm where he worked with his father and brothers and took great pride in his farming. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and the American Legion. He enjoyed baseball, going to the casino with his friends and playing cards. Chuck took pride in caring for the St. Bernard's Cemetery grounds.

He is survived by his brothers, Paul Dohmen of Columbus, Nebraska, George (Lois) Dohmen of Columbus, Nebraska, Larry (Jean) Dohmen of Columbus, Nebraska, and John (Jacque) Dohmen of Ocala, Florida; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Bertha; brother, Bill; and sister-in-law, Joyce Dohmen.

Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com.