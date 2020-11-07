Charles Elliott

Age 96

Charles Elliott, 96, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Federated Church in Columbus with Rev. Dr. Edward Yang officiating. Interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery with military honors. There will be no visitation prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the Federated Church or the Columbus Hospital Foundation. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

