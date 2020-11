Charles D. Miller

July 19, 1936 – November 16, 2020

Charles D. Miller passed away Nov. 16, 2020. Private family services will be held.

He is survived wife, Carol; children: Jay and Jeffrey Miller, David Asay (Karen), Diana Salerno (Pat), Debra Ashmore (Tom), and Dayna Lucht (John); 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Alice McLean (Jim), and Carolyn Finley (Phil); many other loving family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Ruby Miller.