Charlotte Josephine Rerucha

May 26, 1937-June 8, 2021

Charlotte Josephine Rerucha, 84, of Grand Island, Nebraska passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday June 15th, 2021, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island. The Rev. Joseph Broudou will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday June 14th, 2021, at the Apfel Funeral Home – Grand Island, Nebraska. The visitation will conclude with a rosary service at 7 p.m.

Charlotte was born May 26, 1937, to Joseph and Helen (Matulka) Sypal in Dwight, Nebraska. She graduated from Dwight Assumption High School.

She was united in marriage to Adrian Rerucha on May 6, 1957 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City, Nebraska. Charlotte wore many hats in her lifetime. She cooked for hired men on the farm in Atkinson, Nebraska. She worked as a secretary in a legal firm in Geneva, Nebraska. She worked and cared for many elderly people in their homes, cooking, cleaning and running their errands. In 1978, Charlotte and Adrian made their home in Grand Island. In 1980, they lost their home to the tornadoes that ravaged Grand Island. They built a new home that Charlotte and Adrian were very proud of. She worked as a waitress at the Meves Bowl, the Yancy Hotel and the Conoco Café.

Charlotte was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She enjoyed being with her family, gardening, crafting, watching Nascar and the Dallas Cowboys football team.

Charlotte is survived by her two children; Pam (Todd) Bengtson of York, Nebraska and Chris Rerucha of Doniphan, Nebraska. Two grandchildren; Andrea Naber of York, Nebraksa and John (Emily) Bengtson also of York, Nebraska. Three great-grandchildren; Brooke Bengtson, Michael Bengtson and Mindy Naber, all of York, Nebraska.

She leaves behind two sisters; Jeanette (LaVern) Fiala of Kearney, Nebraska, Helen Koterba of Bellevue, Nebraska and one brother Lyle (Rennee) Sypal also of Bellevue, Nebraska. Brother in-law Alex Cermak of Hastings, Nebraska; sisters in-law; Doris (Al) Jensen of Lincoln, Nebraska, Mag Meysenburg of David City, Nebraska, Grace (Al) Halouska of Grand Island, Nebraska, Connie (Tom) Wildermuth of Norfolk, Nebraska,, and Virginia Rerucha of David City, Nebraska; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Helen; husband Adrian; sister, Ruth Cermak; and brother, Joseph Sypal Jr..

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.