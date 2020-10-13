Christine Ann Nadrchal

November 25, 1959-October 7, 2020

Christine Ann Nadrchal, 60, of Utica, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.

Visitation will be held from 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at the Volzke Funeral Home in Seward, Nebraska. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery in DeWitt, Nebraska. Family requests that guests wear Husker red.

Christine Ann Nadrchal was born on Nov. 25, 1959 in Crete, Nebraska, to Donald Meyers and Doris (Rahe) Ahl. She attended high school in Crete, Nebraska. Christine worked at American Tool in DeWitt, Nebraska, for 23 years and Tenneco for 10 years. On Dec. 29, 2017, Christine was united in marriage to Lavern "Butch" Nadrchal in Utica, Nebraska.

In her free time she enjoyed watching Husker volleyball and football. She was a Green Bay Packers fan and loved to watch NASCAR. Christine loved entertaining friends, cooking and camping. She was the most selfless person and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Christine is survived by her husband, Lavern "Butch" Nadrchal of Utica, Nebraska; daughters, Heather Hayes (Ralph Paez) of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Rachael Brejcha of Wilber, Nebraska, and Tiffany Brejcha (Brandon Rausch) of Dorchester, Nebraska; stepsons, Kevin (Cortney) Nadrchal of Columbus, Nebraska, and Matthew Nadrchal of Bellwood, Nebraska; grandchildren, Atley Watson, Reagan Churchill, Kirstyn Nadrchal, and Peyton Nadrchal; brother, Gary Meyers (Teresa Heiser) of Lincoln, Nebraska; sisters, Debra (Alfred Paul) Brejcha of Fairbury, Nebraska, Laura (Robyn) Thille of Crete, Nebraska, and Becky (Alan) Bridgmon of Memphis, Tennessee; stepfather, Marvin Ahl of Memphis, Tennessee; mother-in-law, Janice (Doug) Scott of Carter Lake, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Penny Peters of Carter Lake, Iowa, Karen (Rick) Marxsen of Columbus, Nebraska, and Michelle (Dan) Tordoff of Gretna, Nebraska.

Christine was preceded in death by her father, Donald Meyers; mother, Doris Ahl; the father of her three daughters, John T. Brejcha; sister-in-law, Sara Meyers; and grandparents, Walter and Margaret Rahe.

Memorials may be made in care of the Nadrchal family or donor's choice.

