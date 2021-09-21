Christine Kuta

Age 64

Christine Jo Kuta passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family after a short battle with lung cancer on Sept. 16, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation continues from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday, Sept. 23, at St. Isidore Church. Burial will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Christine Jo Kuta (Chrissy, Chris, Christino, Chrissy Koo Koo) was born Nov. 29, 1956, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Lonnie and Mary (Shemek) Kuta. She grew up at the family home at 671 25th Avenue as the eighth of 10 children, the youngest girl, and bigger sister to her two brothers.

Christine graduated in 1975 from Columbus Senior High School in Columbus. Throughout her life, she worked at Becton, Dickinson and Company, Jackson Services, Joe & Al's Grocery, self-employed house cleaning services, caregiver to her Loved ones, and most recently well known for her always having a smile while she greeted her customers at Stack n' Steak Restaurant. Christine will be remembered for her passion to help and care for others especially her family members who were in need of a caregiver and she put her whole heart and soul into loving those around her.

Christine is survived by her sister, Karen (Peter) Ward of Walnut Creek, California; sister, Marilyn Broz of Henderson, Nevada; sister, Patrice (Roy) Orr of Eugene, Oregon; sister, Mary Ellen Watchorn of Columbus; brother, Tim (Elaine) Kuta of Columbus; brother, Terry Kuta of Columbus; brother-in-law, Don Hegi of Weatherford, Texas; brother-in-law, Dennis Kruse of Duncan; many nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews; all of her customers from Stack n' Steak; and many close friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Mary Kuta; sisters, Kathryn Sweenie; Elizabeth (Betty) Hegi; and Margaret (Peggy) Kruse; brother-in-laws, Don Sweenie, and Keith Watchorn.

In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for designation to the Kathryn Kuta Sweenie Scholarship Endowment or family's choice % Tara Watchorn 309 Centennial Street, Columbus, NE 68601.

Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com