Menu
Search
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cindi Greenlee
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020

Cindi Lynn Greenlee

June 30, 1957-September 8, 2020

Cindi Lynn Greenlee, 63, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, passed away Sept. 8, 2020, at UNMC in Omaha. A private family gathering will be held.

Cindi was born in Council Bluffs on June 30, 1957, and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. She worked for Nebraska Furniture Mart in Customer Service.

Cindi is survived by her mother, Karen Long; daughter, Hayli Kreitzinger; son, Ben (Jessie) Kreitzinger; grandchildren, Jade Schrier and Bayli Kreitzinger; sisters, Joni (Tim) Struck, and Wendi Messersmith, all of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews; stepbrothers: Steven (Cheryl) Long of Harlan, Iowa, Michael (Courtney) Long of California and Robert Long of Texas.

She is preceded in death by her father, Loren D. (Thelma June) Greenlee; stepfather, Bobby D. Long; stepbrother, Russell Long.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Columbus Telegram on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.