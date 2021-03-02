Clair Jones

December 13, 1944 – February 27, 2021

Clair Jones, 76, of Genoa, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at his home.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at Augustana Lutheran Church, Genoa. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, also at the church. Interment will be at Friends Cemetery in Genoa.

Clair M. Jones was born Dec. 13, 1944, in Ottumwa, Iowa to LaVerne and Myrtle (Smith) Jones. Clair was raised in Davis County Iowa, and attended school in Bloomfield, Iowa, through his sophomore year of high school, at which time the family moved to Mesa, Arizona. He completed High School in Mesa and was a member of the varsity baseball and football teams.

After high school, he became the dairy manager of Beals Farm Dairy in Chandler, Arizona. Beal's was the only licensed raw milk dairy in Arizona. It was a true farm-to -table dairy operation that offered a unique combination of agriculture and retail.

Clair met Sharon Mounger while residing in Arizona and they were married on July 17, 1964, in Twin Falls, Idaho, the summer before Sharon's senior year of high school. They had two sons, Glen and Clint.

In 1972, they moved to Nebraska. Clair came to Genoa to manage the livestock operation for the Ramakers Charolais Farm, which continues to produce pure-bred Charolais cattle today. In 1979 Clair and Sharon started Jones Farms and Hoof Trimming. This consisted of a dairy farm as well as a hoof trimming business. The hoof trimming business serviced Dairy farms in four states over the next 30 years.

Clair always had horses and competed in rodeo and roping. In 1986, he purchased a Quarter Horse stud and started Jones Driftwood Horses. He produced and exhibited many world show qualifiers, PRCA finals horses, and most recently the 2020 Reserve World Champion Junior Calf roping horse. He was passionate about horses and the many families that those horses brought into his life.

Clair was also a member of Nance County Board of Supervisors, Big Brothers & Sisters of America, 4-H Clubs of America, American Quarter Horse Association, American International Charolais Association, as well as countless local youth sports organizations.

After Sharon passed, he reunited with lifelong friend Theresa Payne of Arizona, and they were married on April 3 2016, in Queen Creek, Arizona.

Clair is survived by his wife, Theresa Payne Jones; children, Clint Jones and fiancée, Angela Sutton, of Genoa;

Glen Jones of Genoa; and Denton Payne and wife, Dawnie, of Morgan Mill, Texas; brothers, Dr. Clark Jones and wife, Patricia Jones, of Cave Creek, Arizona, Douglas Jones and wife, Marcene, of Mesa, Arizona, and Chris Jones and wife, Lori, of Mesa, Arizona; sister, Aletha Catheryn Smith of Mesa, Arizona; grandchildren, Chelsea Wilcox and husband, Jason, of Henderson, Nebraska; Parker Jones and friend Danielle Coble of Genoa, Nebraska; Reid Jones and fiancée Taylor Kirby of Silver Creek, Nebraska; Tyson Jones of Grand Island, Nebraska; Jackson Jones of Ankeny, Iowa; Allyson Sutton (Greg) of Lincoln, Nebraska;

Taylor Sutton of Tecumseh, Nebraska; Shyanne Sutton and fiancee Kalin Koch of Norfolk, Nebraska; Brady Payne of Bluff Dale, Texas; and Masen Payne of Morgan Mill, Texas; as well as great-grandchildren, Campbell Wilcox and Bergan Wilcox.

He was preceded in death by his parents, LaVerne and Myrtle Jones; first wife, Sharon (Mounger) Jones; and brother, Mark Jones.