Clarence "Bud" Albracht

April 22, 1923-June 6, 2021

Clarence "Bud" Albracht, 98, of Humphrey, Nebraska, died peacefully Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey, with Fr. Wayne Pavela celebrating the Mass. Private family interment will be in the parish cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday June 10, 2021 at the church. Visitation will continue on Friday from 9 a.m. until service time, also at the church.

Clarence "Bud" Albracht was born April 22, 1923, in Platte County, Nebraska (near St. Bernard) to Henry and Gertrude (Schaecher) Albracht, one of 15 children. He attended and graduated from St. Francis High School in 1941. On Sept. 19, 1945, Bud was united in marriage to Germaine Zach at St. Francis Catholic Church. The couple lived and farmed in two locations near Humphrey until moving to town in 1988.

Bud's beautiful tenor voice harmonized with the St. Francis Choir for 60 years and sang for many events with his brother, Bill. They especially loved singing at family get-togethers.

Bud served on the Humphrey City Council for 4.5 years, the Co-Op board for eight years, a county supervisor for 3.5 years, and a lifetime member of the community club. He loved playing golf and was a founding member of the Steepleview Golf Course and volunteered many hours to building the course. In his later years, Bud was the chairman and treasurer of Friday night happy hour at Kudron's Keg, rarely missing a meeting.

Bud was on the St. Francis Parish Council, school board for both St. Francis and Humphrey High, athletic board, officer of the home and school association, and past president of the Holy Name Society. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, serving as Grand Knight for four years and district deputy for four years. Throughout his life, he volunteered at the St. Francis Bazaar, pancake feed, and volunteered his carpentry skills on countless projects. He has been instrumental in renovations of the church, school, and parish hall. He has never said no when asked to help and has done everything he could to improve his community and parish. In 2011, Bud was honored as Distinguished Alumni of the Year for his dedication to service.

Bud enjoyed bowling, golf, tipping a few with his friends, and woodworking. He worked alongside his buddy, Bud Hassenstab, repairing, remodeling, and shingling many homes in Humphrey. He especially enjoyed working in his basement shop, creating and refinishing antique furniture. Bud built many beautiful pieces for family, friends, the St. Francis Bazaar and Blue and White night. The last year he crafted many plant stands which he gave away.

Bud is survived by son, John Albracht of San Antonio, Texas, son, Jerry Albracht of Humphrey, Nebraska, daughter, Connie (Randy) Cookus of Overland Park, Kansas, son, Dan (Phyllis) Albracht of Berthoud, Colorado; son, Steve (Sandy) Albracht of Humphrey, Nebraska; daughter, Amy (Pat) Hegemann of Columbus, Nebraska; son, Ron Albracht of Fort Collins, Colorado; son, Dale (Jill) Albracht of Arlington, Nebraska; 13 grandchildren; 18 great- grandchildren; sister, Mary Ann "Babe" Kraus of Lake City, Florida; and brother, William "Bill" (Marge) Albracht of Humphrey, Nebraska.

Bud was preceded in death by parents, Henry and Gertrude Albracht; wife, Germaine Albracht; granddaughter,Tawny Cookus; sisters, Janette "Tuddy" (Dick) Schure, sister Leona Emanuel Albracht; Hildegard (Joe) Fassbinder, Rosella (Louis) Evans, Elizabeth "Betty" (Paul) VanHoozer, Bernadette "Bernie" Albracht, and Clara "Arlie" (Jack) Hannon; brothers, Leander "Shorty" (Germaine) Albracht, Sylvester (Evelyn) Albracht, Harold Albracht, Edward (Yvonne) Albracht, and Theodore (Rita) Albracht; and brother-in-law - Carroll Kraus.

Memorials are suggested as those of family choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.