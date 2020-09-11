Clarence Ziemba

August 15, 1935-September 8, 2020

Clarence Ziemba passed away on Sept. 8, 2020, at the Lincoln Heart Institute.

Cremation has taken place. Rosary will be at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Lincoln, at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14. The funeral home is in charge of memorials going to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Clarence was born Aug. 15, 1935, in rural Duncan, to (Stanley) Charles and Helen Ziemba. Clarence married Alice Harrison at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus on May 27, 1961.

Clarence joined the Navy in 1955, served for four and a half years, and was a communication specialist on a reconnaissance plane. He also was on board with his team when the Mercury 7 spacecraft with Scott Carpenter overshot the landing location by 250 miles during splashdown. Clarence's crew spotted the missing spacecraft and radioed its location to the rescue team.

After his time in the service, he served as an inspector for missile bases as they were being built in the late 50's and early 60's. He went to work at Brunswick in Lincoln as a quality control engineer starting in 1963, and worked there for 34 years until he retired.

Clarence loved to golf, and placed at the top of several Lincoln tournaments with his teams. He especially enjoyed time with his family, including his grandkids and great-granddaughter. He attended his grandchildren's and grandnephew's sporting events, especially enjoying refereeing from the stands! When one ref asked Clarence why he didn't blow his whistle if he thought there was a foul, Clarence replied "I don't have one," to which the ref replied, "Exactly." Clarence was a great family supporter and would fiercely defend them. Other pastimes included playing cards and listening to polka music.

He is survived by his wife, Alice, as well as daughters, Joyce (John) Dauber and Janice (Mark) Ackerman. Grandchildren include Taylor Ackerman, Lindy Dauber Lindersmith, Macy Dauber and Cassie Dauber. He is also survived by great-granddaughter Carter Lindersmith; sister, Sally (Charles) Kyle; and sister-in-law, Angie Ziemba.

Clarence's faith and love for the Lord was first and foremost. He shared that faith with his wife Alice, daughters and grandchildren. He lived his life as an example of his faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Helen; infant son, James; brother, Leonard; and sister, Louise.

