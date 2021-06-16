Clarice "Rudy" Murchie

June 30, 1941 - June 10, 2021

Clarice "Rudy" Murchie, 79, of Blair, Nebraska, passed away on June 10, 2021, surrounded by her family. Clarice was born on June 30, 1941, on a farm near Breda, Iowa.

Funeral services took place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday June 15, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church, 14205 Ida St., Omaha, Nebraska, 68142.

Clarice grew up in the Wall Lake, Iowa, area and after high school attended the Lutheran School of Nursing in Sioux City, Iowa. She graduated in 1962 before starting her career as a registered nurse at various hospitals throughout Iowa, Nebraska and North Dakota before retiring in 1999. She was also an insurance agent for Shelter Insurance for a seven-year period while taking a break from nursing in the 1980s.

Clarice's lifelong Christian faith sustained her through her medical difficulties and comforted her in her final hours. Her favorite past times included spending time with family, quilting and playing bridge. She lost a long battle with heart disease that began with a major heart attack in 1983. Her family is very thankful to all of her physicians and other health care professionals that enabled her to live such a long and fulfilling life.

She is survived by her husband, Dan Murchie; brother, Virgil Karstens (Julie); sister, Patricia Montag (David); son, Daniel Dollison (Nicole); son, Kevin Dollison (Lorinda); son, Thomas Dollison (Jeri); son, Matthew Dollison (Amanda); grandchildren Cole Dollison, Paige Marler (Adam), Taylor Dollison, John Dollison, Adam Dollison, Scout Dollison, Lucas Dollison, Claire Dollison, Will Dollison and Demi Dollison; great-grandchildren, Aven English, Kellan English, Patrick Marler and Ryan Marler; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Clarence Karstens; mother, Evelyn Lawler; stepfather, Vincent Lawler; and grandson, Jack Dollison.

Memorials in Clarice's memory may be sent to Zion Lutheran Church.