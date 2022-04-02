Claryce Selzer

June 14, 1930 - March 31, 2022

Claryce Selzer, 91, of Bellwood, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Lincoln.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Bellwood, Nebraska, with the Rev. Ben Holdren, Celebrant. Visitation is from 2-4 p.m. Sunday with 4 p.m. rosary at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City. Visitation continues Monday from 9-10:30 a.m. at the church in Bellwood. Committal at the Marietta Cemetery. Lunch following in the church hall.

Claryce Marie Selzer (Ebel) of Bellwood, departed to her eternal heavenly home on March 31, 2022. She was born in Columbus, Nebraska, on June 14, 1930, to George and Emma (Gabriel) Ebel. Claryce and her husband, Otto "Jack" Selzer, knew each other their entire lives. She was the high school cheerleader and "always knew" she would marry Otto, the basketball player. They were married on July 15, 1947, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Bellwood, in 103 degree sweltering heat, with no air conditioning. Three children were born from their marital union.

In 1971, their oldest son John had a high school football accident which rendered him quadriplegic. The couple dedicated the next 50 years as his caregivers. There was a constant flow of family and friends providing love and support at the Selzer home. Claryce was active in the American Legion Auxiliary, St. Peter's Parish and Altar Society and was known as the "Avon lady" for over 40 years. These activities provided a social outlet as she loved to visit with others, always wanting to catch up on the latest family news. One of the greatest sources of pride and joy were her grandchildren, Josh and Nicole. She enjoyed spending the holidays and birthdays together, striving to make each event memorable.

She is survived by her husband, Otto "Jack" Selzer; daughter, Nancy Selzer; son, Scott (Karen) Selzer; grandchildren, Josh and Nicole Selzer; brother, Kenneth Ebel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, John Selzer.

Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City in charge of these arrangements.