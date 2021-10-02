Clifford Dean Schroeder

May 25, 1930 – September 30, 2021

Clifford Dean Schroeder, 91, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Bryan LGH East Campus, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Nestor officiating. Interment with military honors will be in the Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, and continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time, on Tuesday, Oct. 5, all at the funeral home. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Clifford Dean Schroeder was born May 25, 1930, in Butler County, Nebraska, on the family farm near Garrison, to Martin and Wilhelmine (Damm) Schroeder. Cliff attended high school in Rising City, Nebraska. While his roots were firmly planted in Nebraska, a lot of his growing up came in the territory that is now Hawaii in the early 1950's during the Korean War. Cliff enlisted in the U. S. Navy on April 9, 1951, and was honorably discharged on April 5, 1955. He never was deployed, but carried out numerous training missions up in the air in Navy aircraft.

Returning to Nebraska after his discharge, Cliff spent some time working construction jobs for what is now Behlen Mfg. Co., 18 years at Vishay Dale Electronics, where he was Quality Control Manager. On Sept. 2, 1956, Cliff was united in marriage to Alfreda Plugge at Trinity Lutheran Church. After leaving Vishay Dale Electronics, Cliff and his brother-in-law, Dale Plugge, began a long partnership developing various businesses in the Columbus community. Westside Industrial Corp. was formed to develop industrial property on the west side of Columbus. Cliff and Dale formed Tran-Tec Corp. which became a leader in the manufacturing of components for the electronics industry.

Cliff loved meeting and talking to anyone. He made everyone feel important and respected. Cliff enjoyed traveling with his family, gardening, helping relatives on the family farms, and entertaining family and guests at his lake cabin. He loved to spoil his kids and grandkids, and later in life, his great grandchildren. Cliff was a good friend and made many long lasting friendships. His advice to his children and grandchildren was simple – work hard for what you want, don't rely on other people to make it happen, but be generous toward those who are less fortunate.

Cliff and Alfreda were loyal and active members of Trinity Lutheran Church. Cliff served on the church council as president for several years.

Cliff is survived by his son, Jim (Jann) Schroeder of Severance, Colorado; granddaughter, Megan (Nate) Murphy of Severance, Colorado; great-grandchildren, Mason and Maddie; granddaughter, Chrissy (Tyler) Jones of Eaton, Colorado; great-grandchild, Declan; son,Tom (Mary) Schroeder of Omaha; granddaughter, Amy (Justin) Swierczek of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Autumn and Zoey; grandson, Matt Schroeder of Omaha; daughter, Susan Schroeder of Columbus; sister, Ruth Worman of Salina, Kansas; and sister, Maxine Mashek of Ulysses.

Cliff was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Wilhelmine Schroeder; wife, Alfreda Schroeder; brother, Martin (Mary Ann) Schroeder, Jr.; and brothers-in-laws, Jack Worman and Maurice Mashek.

Memorials are suggested as those of the family or donor's choice.

