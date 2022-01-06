Corey Ostdiek

July 4, 1986 - December 26, 2021

Corey Ostdiek, 35, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Rochester, Minnesota.

A Funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City with Fr. Carson Kain and Fr. Ronald Homes as concelebrants. Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery in David City.

Corey Martin Ostdiek was born on July 4, 1986, to Frank and Helen (Tillemans) Ostdiek in Beloit, Kansas. He attended Mankato Elementary School and after his family moved to David City, he attend Aquinas High School, graduating in 2005. He went on to Hastings Community College, starting out in culinary arts, but later earning an associate degree in business. Corey married Sara Joy Hutson on June 13, 2009. Two sons were born to this union. He worked at the Walmart in Hastings and continued his employment there for 15 years until his death. He always enjoyed working with the public and his Walmart associates in the Hastings store. Corey was an outgoing, social person who was a friend to all. He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America while in school and later became a BSA leader of Pack 32, being active with his sons, Zachary, 9, and Eli, 6. He also enjoyed taking his boys fishing and spending quality time with them. His life focused on family, friends and his children. He also enjoyed golfing, cooking, grilling, baking and being an amateur chef whenever the occasion arose. He was also a big Husker Fan, following the teams through wins and losses.

Corey is survived by his wife, Sara; sons, Zachary Frank and Eli Wayne Ostdiek; mother, Helen Ostdiek of David City; brother, John Ostdiek and his daughter Adele; sister, Chanda (Chris) and children Addison, Haily and Tyler of Yankton, South Dakota; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frank in 2010; grandparents, Irene and Herman Ostdiek and Joleta and Lyle Tillemans; and uncles, Vern Ostdiek and Clifford Tillemans

Corey's family asks that in lieu of flowers, plants and statutes, memorials be given in care of the family. Thank you for honoring their request.