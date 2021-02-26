Menu
Cyril Kratochvil
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021

Cyril (Cy) Kratochvil

March 24, 1933 - February 21, 2021

Cyril (Cy) Kratochvil, 87, passed away in Fairbury, Nebraska, on Feb. 21, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Cy was born in rural Stanton County, Nebraska, on March 24, 1933, to Anton and Anna (Schauer) Kratochvil.

He is survived by his wife, Dona; children, Cynthia (Kirk) Weichel, Thomas (Danelle) Kratochvil and Jennifer Montag; grandchildren, Brianna and Dillon Weichel, Jacob (Emily) and Joshua Kratochvil and Spencer and Molly Montag; and great-grandchild, Theodore Kratochvil.

Cy was preceded in death by his parents; and four older brothers and their wives, Arnold (Elsie), Clyde (Emily), Marvin (Virginia) and Loren (Leona).


