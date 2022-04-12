Menu
Dale Braasch
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Kracl Funeral Chapel
1954 Industrial Road
David City, NE
Dale Braasch

September 21, 1933 - April 8, 2022

Dale Braasch, 88, of Rising City, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at his home.

Funeral service is at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rising City with the Rev. Kevin Stellick officiating. Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church. Committal with military honors at Circle Mound Cemetery. Lunch in the church hall following the committal.

Dale is survived by his wife, LaDean; children, Brian Braasch of Rising City, Kurt (Zoann) Braasch of Columbus, Leah Braasch of Rising City, Lorna (Galen) Wescoatt of Wood River and Karla (Randy) Wingard of Rising City; grandchildren, Jessica Braasch of North Platte; Jon and Joey Braasch of Columbus, Jordan Wescoatt of Wood River, Brooke (Nick) Andromidas of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and Natalie and Colin Wingard of Rising City; great-grandchildren, Keith and Melody Braasch of North Platte; one sister, Dorothy (Braasch) Lewis of Seward; sister-in-law, Janice (Alt) Braasch of Rising City; sister-in-law, Joyce (Herb) Hallgren of Florida; sister-in-law, Janelle Byam of Lincoln; and brother-in-law Kenny (Cheryl) Byam of Ansley, along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Frieda Braasch; brother, Robert Braasch; and brother-in-law, Dean Lewis.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Apr. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kracl Funeral Chapel
1954 Industrial Road P.O. Box 55, David City, NE
Apr
13
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church
Rising City, NE
Apr
13
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church
Rising City, NE
