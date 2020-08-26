Dale Henggeler

September 16, 1954-August 22, 2020

Dale Henggeler, 65, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at his home near Columbus.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Wunderlich's Catering, 304 23rd St. in Columbus. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, at McKown Funeral Home. Please follow all CDC guidelines when attending the visitation.

Dale was born Sept. 16, 1954, in Lindsay, to Clement and Dolores (Frey) Henggeler. He was best known by those closest to him as "Shoeman." He opened his business, The Village Cobbler, in January of 1983, and served Columbus and the surrounding areas restoring, repairing, and recreating almost everything that came through the door. He enjoyed his work of repairing boots and leather goods, including custom leather projects such as holsters and knife sheaths.

On May 1, 2013, life for Dale changed when a virus infected his heart and dropped his heart function to five percent, placing an end to his career that he had hoped would continue another 10 to 15 years. Even though his career was over, he took advantage of the second shot at life that he was given. Through recovery, his heart function increased to 35 percent, which was the best that could be hoped for. He was given an additional seven years at life to enjoy time with his kids, grandkids, and life on the river. As quoted by Dale on his seven-year anniversary, "I got seven years that I have enjoyed. Life is good!"

Dale is survived by his three children: Melissa (Jason) Andrus, Adam (Stephanie) Henggeler and Justin (Jessica) Henggeler. He also had six grandchildren that he enjoyed spending every second with: Michael, Tierra, Landon, Zayden, Ashton and Alayna. He is also survived by his siblings: David (Linda) Henggeler, Jim (Kathy) Henggeler, Kathy (Jim) Sueper, twin brother Dan (Miriam) Henggeler, Willie (Karla) Henggeler, and Mike (Gloria) Henggeler.

He was preceded in death by parents, Clement and Dolores Henggeler; uncle, Bill Frey.

Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.