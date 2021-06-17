Dale Kent Loseke

July 23, 1949 - June 15, 2021

Dale Kent Loseke, 71, formerly of Monroe, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska.

Visitation is from 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus, Nebraska. Private family burial is in Roselawn Cemetery with military honors conducted by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard.

Dale Loseke was born July 23, 1949, in Humphrey, Nebraska, to Arthur and Loretta (Brauner) Loseke. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Grand Prairie, Nebraska. He attended District 77, rural Columbus, District 17, rural Monroe and graduated from Monroe High School in 1967. Dale served in the U.S. Army, in the artillery, from 1969 to 1971 during the Vietnam War. He was wounded in action and awarded the Purple Heart.

Dale was united in marriage to Kay Schutte on Aug. 28, 1982, at St. John's Lutheran Church Shell Creek, Nebraska. They had two sons, Cody and Taylor.

Dale farmed early in his life and as a truck driver for Veissman's Trucking. He then went to work for Central Valley Ag in Monroe until retirement. He enjoyed watching old Western shows, Nebraska football, playing cards, cruising around town and good food. Dale was loved by all who knew him.

Dale is survived by his son, Taylor Loseke of Richland, Nebraska; brothers, Gary Loeske of Monroe, Nebraska and Roger (Patty) Loseke of Monroe, Nebraska; nephew, Brian and Ben Loseke; and nieces, Dawn (Rob) Pecor, Tonya (Dusty) Opplinger and Brooke (Jeff) Walters.

He is preceded in death by his son, Cody (2013); ex-wife, Kay (2012); parents, Art (2012) and Loretta (1971) Loseke; and grandparents, Gustav and Minnie Loseke and John and Elsie Brauner.

www.mckownfuneralhome.com