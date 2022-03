Darlene Cepel

Age 60

Darlene Cepel, 60, of Columbus, died Saturday, September 11, 2021, in Lincoln.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, with an 8 p.m. vigil service all at the church. For full obituary, please see www.mckownfuneralhome.com.