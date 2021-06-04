Menu
Darlene Divis
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Chermok Funeral Home - David City
515 C Street
David City, NE

Darlene M. Divis

January 26, 1938 - June 2, 2021

Darlene M. Divis, 83, of David City, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln.

Funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with the Rev. Carson Kain officiating. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Darlene Divis was born on Jan. 26, 1938, on the farm between Brainard and Dwight to John and Emily (Houdek) Kresse. She married Eugene Divis on April 11, 1956, at Dwight Assumption Church, and four children were born to this union. Darlene was a hardworking wife, mother and caregiver. She loved to work outside in her flowers and doing yardwork. She enjoyed cooking and helping others in many different ways. She looked forward to her daily Dr. Pepper and a bowl of ice cream. Her faith was very important to her, and she was a longtime member of St. Mary's Church and St. Mary's Guild in David City. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Darlene is survived by her husband of 65 years, Eugene; sons, Russ (Bonnie) Divis and Rick (Mary) Divis; daughters, Reyne (Bob) Viergutz and Rhonda (Alan) Zavodny; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one sister, Arlene Grubbs.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Donald Hotovy and Jacob Hotovy; and two sisters, Virginia Hoffbauer and Angela Kutka.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.


Published by The Columbus Telegram from Jun. 4 to Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Service
9:30a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
580 I St, David City, NE
Jun
5
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
580 I St, David City, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Chermok Funeral Home - David City
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss! You are all in our thoughts and prayers! Denise and Rob
Denise and Rob Jones
Other
June 5, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss but filled with joy for Darlene. We pray awesome memories will fill your hearts with happiness in the days, weeks and months to follow. The Corkills
The Corkills
Family
June 5, 2021
We wish to express our sympathy for your loss of Darlene. She will be missed by many.
John & Evelyn Janousek
Family
June 4, 2021
