Darolyn K. McDonald

May 7, 1940 – August 19, 2020

Darolyn K. McDonald, 80, of Albion, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the Boone County Health Center, Albion, NE.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the Saving Grace Bible Church, Albion, Nebraska, with The Rev. Mark McClintick officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion, Nebraska. There will not be a visitation. Current Covid-19 DHM's will be followed at the funeral service.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Darolyn Kay McDonald, daughter of Willis and Helen (Wiese) McAhren was born of May 7, 1940, at Wood River, Nebraska. She attended school in Grand Island and graduated from high school in 1958. Following high school, Darolyn worked at Commercial National Bank in Grand Island, Nebraska.

On Sept. 9, 1962, Darolyn was united in marriage to Gary McDonald at the Baptist Church in Grand Island, Nebraska. In 1965, the couple moved to Albion, Nebraska. Darolyn worked as a housewife and homemaker. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing solitaire, and taking care of her flowers. She was a great friend and lit up when she would meet babies. Most of all, Darolyn loved and was so proud of her sons and granddaughters.

Darolyn is survived by her husband, Gary, of Albion, Nebraska; two sons, Scott and Shawn of Columbus, Nebraska; three granddaughters, Abbi McDonald of Columbus, Nebraska; Mersadi (Dave) Koliha of Howells, Nebraska; and Kylie McDonald of Lincoln, Nebraska; along with many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gary McAhren; and sister, Roma White.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion, Nebraska, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.