David (Dave) R. Bargmann

March 31, 1952 – March 25, 2021

David (Dave) R. Bargmann, 68, of rural Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Genoa, Nebraska.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and will continue on Wednesday, March 31, from 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. at St. Luke's United Church of Christ. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, followed by the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at the church, with the Rev. Adam Lassen officiating. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus, Nebraska following the funeral service.

The family invites you to join them in the St. Luke's Fellowship Hall after Interment for a lunch and time of remembrance.

Dave Bargmann was born March 31, 1952, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Raymond and Irene (Mueller) Bargmann. He attended District 5 Rural School and graduated from Columbus High School in 1970. Dave was a lifelong member of St. Luke's United Church of Christ where he served as an usher.

Growing up in a farming family, Dave continued the tradition after graduating high school by working on the family homestead raising livestock and growing grains. Dave also spent some of his younger years working at the Columbus Sales Pavilion. In his later years, he was a self-employed grain hauler.

Dave liked meeting friends for coffee, a drink, or just to shoot the breeze. Some of his favorite spots were Reg's 7 Mile SteakHouse, T-Bone Truck Stop, the local CO-OPS, T&K, as well as Reeder's. He enjoyed attending the live horse races at AG Park, watching live and televised stockcar races, and going to auctions. Dave loved spending time with his family and friends, especially at the campground along the river on the family farm.

Dave is survived by his nephew, Eric (Katie) Bargmann of Columbus, Nebraska; great-nephews and niece, Devon, Preston, and Ava; nephew, Jonah (Starla) Bargmann of Platte City, Missouri; great-niece and nephew, Elianna and Henry; niece, Kristin (Victor Serrano) Bargmann of Columbus, Nebraska; great-nieces, Kaitlin, Elizabeth, and Sofia; niece, Carrie (Adam) Desler of Omaha, Nebraska; and sister-in-law, Sandy Bargmann of Columbus, NE

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Irene Bargmann; infant daughter: Erin Marie Bargmann; brother, Dale Bargmann; grandparents, Roy and Clara Bargmann; and grandparents, Emil and Rose Mueller.

Memorials in honor of Dave can be made per the donor's choice.

