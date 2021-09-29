David Victor Fuchs

February 10, 1933- September 25, 2021

David Victor Fuchs, 88, of Humphrey, Nebraska, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home, in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey with Father Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, with 78 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday, Oct. 1, all at the church. The Mass will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page. Interment will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Post 80 Foltz Zuerlein & VFW Post 7725.

Dave was born on Feb. 10, 1933, in Humphrey, Nebraska, the son of Henry "Hank" and Frances (Lubischer) Fuchs. He was raised on the family farm and graduated from St. Francis High School.

After attending a year at Omaha Business School, Dave joined the U.S. Army. He served as a personnel clerk for the 7th Chemical Depot in Germany during the Korean War. He earned the National Defense Service Medal, Army of Occupation Medal and Good Conduct Medal before being honorably discharged on April 6, 1955.

On July 6, 1968, Dave married Mary Helen "Cookie" Benze at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in O'Neill, Nebraska. The couple made their home in Humphrey where Dave began his 35 year career at the U.S. Postal Service. He worked as a postal clerk and then spent 30 years as Postmaster before retiring in 1996. During his tenure, Dave was awarded the prestigious Irene Barrett Memorial Award, also known as the Nebraska Postmaster of the Year Award (1991).

Dave's many interests included Husker football, St. Francis activities, classical music, stamp collecting, and a good Tom Clancy novel. But most of all, Dave loved to spend time with Mary Helen, their children, grandchildren, and their many friends.

Dave was very active in his church and the community. He served as St. Francis H.S. Athletic Director, Parish Council member, Director and member of the Men's Choir, and church lecturer. He was a member of Friends of Music, Elks Club, VFW Post 7725, and a member of the American Legion for over 50 years. Dave served on the Humphrey Community Club, Humphrey Library Board and the Platte County Agricultural Society Board. He was also an honorary lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus and served as Grand Knight from 1959-1961.

Dave is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Helen Fuchs of Humphrey; their children and spouses, Jennifer and David Abboud of Woodbury, Minnesota; Stephanie and Matt Severin, of Lincoln; grandchildren, Sr. Airman A. William Abboud of Lakenheath RAF, England; and Jack Severin of Lincoln; sister, Clarice Preister of Humphrey; sister-in-law, Carmen (Jack) McMahon of Central City; and sister-in-law Nancy, (John) Shadle of Columbus.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Henry "Hank" and Frances Fuchs; parents-in-law, Henry and Pauline Benze; son, Benji Fuchs; brother-in-law, Patrick Benze; and brother-in-law, Loren Preister.

Memorials may be directed to the St. Francis Parish and Schools or the Mary Helen Fuchs Scholarship Fund.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com