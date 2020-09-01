David Peck

February 18, 1954-August 29, 2020

David Peck, 66, of Columbus, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

David Bartrum Peck, son of Delmon and Florence (Witzel) Peck, was born Feb. 18, 1954, in Genoa. He graduated from Elkhorn Valley High School with the Class of 1972. After graduation, David worked for the Antelope County Road Department based out of Tilden. He then moved to Kearney and worked in maintenance for the City of Kearney. In 1979, David began working for GTE in Kearney as a lineman. He transferred to Columbus and retired in 2009.

He was married to Roberta Oswald in Grand Island, in 1980.

David had been battling cancer since 2009.

David enjoyed building model classic cars, his motorcycles, dirt bikes, and vintage cars. He loved being with his friends and family. David also enjoyed bowling and playing pool. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Columbus.

David is survived by his brothers, Dan and Carolee Peck of Tilden and Delmon and Linda Peck of Loup City; and nieces and nephews: Troy Peck of Lincoln, Andy (Tricia) Beyer of Neligh, Carey (Tammy) Howell of Neligh, Jake (Traci) Werkmeister of Neligh, Jason Peck of Kearney, and Pat (Amy) Gappa of Loup City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and aunts and uncles.