Menu
Search
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
David Sedlacek
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020

David Sedlacek

December 3, 1951-October 21, 2020

David Sedlacek, 68, of Columbus, died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services are at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus. Visitation is on Monday from 4-7 p.m. at McKown Funeral Home and continues Tuesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the Church. Interment is in Columbus Cemetery with Military Honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard. Directed Health Measures will be followed at the visitation and funeral. Masks are encouraged.

David Sedlacek was born Dec. 3, 1951, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Albin and Adeline (Karel) Sedlacek. He grew up on the family farm until moving into Columbus as a child. Dave graduated from Columbus High School before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He served as a machinist mate during the Vietnam War. Dave returned to Columbus where he worked for Behlen Mfg. Co. On Oct. 24, 1975, Dave married Linda Stoll at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Gresham. Dave worked for the City of Columbus in the street department and in the later years as a dispatcher for the City.

Dave enjoyed hunting, fishing and reading, and in his retirement he took up woodburning. He was member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and the American Legion.

Dave is survived by his wife, Linda Sedlacek of Columbus; daughter, Heather (Ryan) Beringer of Columbus; grandchildren, Andon, Makara and Brinley; son, Andrew (Valorie) Sedlacek of Spring Branch, Texas; grandchildren, Madeline, McKenna and Drew; and brothers, Gary Sedlacek of Columbus and Darrell (Sondra) Sedlacek of Columbus.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Albin and Adeline; brother, Gail "Crip" Sedlacek; and sisters-in-law, Joyce Sedlacek and Barb Sedlacek.

Remembrances can be sent at www.mckownfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Columbus Telegram from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
McKown Funeral Home Inc
2922 13Th St, Columbus, NE 68601
Oct
27
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
, Columbus, Nebraska
Oct
27
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
, Columbus, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
McKown Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Very sorry for your loss, Dave was my best friend and he will be missed. I will never forget the fun times we had in High School Metal shop class and going through Navy Boot Camp together. our prays are with you Linda and the your family.
Onno Mahlin
October 23, 2020