David Wurdinger
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021

David Blake Wurdinger

April 29, 1954 - March 2, 2021

David Blake Wurdinger, 66, of Idaho City, Idaho, passed away March 2, 2021 in Boise, Idaho.

David was born April 29, 1954, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Eldon Arthur and Deloris Agnes Lensing Wurdinger. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, retiring as a master sergeant.

David is survived by his father, Eldon Arthur Wurdinger; his wife, Denice; daughters, Danielle Woodland, Sara Wurdinger and Cher Weiss; brothers, Doug Wurdinger and Dana Wurdinger; and sisters, Deanna Brandt, and Denise Marr. David is also survived by seven grandchildren.

David enjoyed spending time in the mountains, hunting and fishing and, in his retirement years, was a volunteer firefighter.

Please visit David's memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Family of Jerry and Donna Liss
April 27, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Dave's passing. Thank you Sarah for sharing the link to his full obituary. My deepest condolences to you, your sister and your families, and to the Wurdinger family.
Cathy Starzec Micek
March 16, 2021
My Dad, Dave, sure did have a lot of people who cared and loved him. It has been nice to see the pictures and hear the stories from those who knew him. Thank you all for your condolences. Here is the obituary from our town. https://www.mountainhomenews.com/story/2871057.html
Sarah Wurdinger
March 14, 2021
So sorry for the loss of a good family friend. Prayers for comfort. Cherish the good memories always!
Jeri and Randy Kamm and family
March 14, 2021
Rick Godel and Our Family send our Condolence's and Prayers... God Bless...
rick wilcynski
March 10, 2021
Very sad to hear the news of Dave´s passing. Dave was a great Friend & Buddy for many years. My deepest sympathies to the Wurdinger family. RIP Dave!!!
Doug Carrig
March 10, 2021
Was very sad to hear the news of Dave's passing. He was a great friend and buddy for many years! My deepest sympathies to the Wurdinger family and all his friends!!!
Doug Carrig
March 10, 2021
Dinger. Thinking about you during this sad time. God bless you and you're family. Love Iggsy
Patrick Burrows
March 10, 2021
