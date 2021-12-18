Delilia Elea Hornung

December 18, 1953 - December 16, 2021

Delilia Elea Hornung, 67, of Belgrade, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center-West Campus in Lincoln.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec.20, 2021, at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton with the Rev. Vern Olson officiating. Burial will follow at Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton.

Delilia was born Dec. 18, 1953, to Ralph and Ruby (Bishop) Bridger at Fullerton, Nebraska. She grew up in Belgrade and attended elementary school in Belgrade. She graduated from Cedar Rapids High School in 1972. After high school, she married Larry Baldwin. To this union, two children were born: Carmen Lynn and Shawn Timothy. She worked at Lindsay Manufacturing for several years. While working there, she met Larry Hornung and they were united in marriage on July 3, 1995, at Forsyth, Missouri. They made their home for a short while in Tarnov and then moved to Belgrade. She also worked at Nathan's Country Store in Fullerton for many years and worked at the C-Store in Belgrade for a short time.

She loved traveling with Larry to Branson, Missouri, going to car shows, and bowling.

She is survived by her mother, Ruby Bridger of Belgrade; step-sons, Joe (Natalie) Hornung of Columbus and Lucas Hornung of Palm Springs, California; step-grandchildren, Hudson and Hadley Hornung; brothers, Rocky (Janice) Bridger of Fullerton and Tim Bridger of Belgrade; sisters, Vonda (Leonard) Plumbtree of Fullerton, Rhonda Welch of Belgrade, Colleen (Charlie) Dubas of Palmer, Luann (Dave) Bialas of Hastings and Dixie Bridger of Belgrade; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her children, Carmen and Shawn Baldwin; husband, Larry Hornung; and father, Ralph Bridger.

Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.