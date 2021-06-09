Della May (Schott) Ksiazek

November 17, 1922 – June 7, 2021

Della May (Schott) Ksiazek, 98, of Central City, died on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Cottonwood Estates in Central City. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Central City, with Pastor Tom Lucas officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City. Interment will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Silver Creek Cemetery.

Della May (Whited) Ksiazek was born in Omaha, Nebraska, on Nov. 17, 1922. In August 1923, she was adopted by Frank and Myrtle (Harris) Whited of Silver Creek. She started her education at a country school west of Silver Creek with her mother as her teacher. The family soon moved to Silver Creek because of her father's failing health.

Della May was very active in music at school and church. She graduated from Silver Creek High School in 1939, after which she taught country school in Polk and Merrick Counties for three years.

On June 21, 1942, she was united in marriage to Gerald Schott at the Methodist Church in Silver Creek. They lived on a family farm 2.5 miles northeast of Clarks, where they resided until Gerald's death in November 1970. To this union, were born three children, Linda Kay, Genelle Ann and Gordon Franklin. For a short time after Gerald's death, Della May worked as an assistant house mother at the Masonic Eastern Star Home for children in Fremont.

In January 1972, she was united in marriage to Alonzo Ksiazek at Alhambra, California. They resided on a family farm four miles west of Clarks.

Della May was a 70-plus year member of Arbor Chapter #200 Order of the Eastern Star in Central City and was an 86-year member of the United Methodist Church and is a member of the Central City United Methodist Church. She has played the piano and organ for church, weddings, funerals and nursing homes throughout the years.

She is survived by one daughter, Linda Kay Ksiazek of Rockford, Illinois; and one son, Gordon Schott of Central City; her grandchildren, Kim Ksiazek, Kevin Ksiazek, Brad Clements, Geremy Schott, Corey Clements, Richie Clements, Kurtis Clements, Megan Dubas, and Travis Schott; eight great-granddaughters; three great-grandsons; six stepchildren; and many step grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; Gerald Schott and Alonzo Ksiazek; her daughter, Genelle Clements; three half-brothers, Vernon, Dale, and Delbert Whited; her stepfather, Myron Ward; one stepson/son-in-law, Jerry Ksiazek; and granddaughter, Brandy Hughes.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.