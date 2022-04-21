Delores Josephine Longenecker

June 10, 1928 - April 7, 2022

Delores Josephine Longenecker, 93, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022.

The rosary was prayed at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, where visitation will follow until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church and was livestreamed on Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home Facebook page. Cremation will follow and inurnment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Manilla, Iowa, at a later date.

Delores was born June 10, 1928, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Matthew and Catherine Dalhoff Wagner. She attended schools in Manning, Iowa, and business college in Des Moines. She served as the bookkeeper and secretary at Aquinas High School in David City, Nebraska, for 25 years. Delores met the love of her life, Richard Longenecker, on a Greyhound bus to Des Moines. On Sept. 24, 1947, they were united in marriage enjoying 60 years together.

Delores was a member of Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church. She enjoyed word searches and bird watching. Every family birthday and anniversary included a card and a handwritten letter from Delores which are cherished. She loved her family deeply and was deeply loved in return. She will be greatly missed.

Grateful to have shared her life are her children, Carol "CJ" Deuninck, Deb Dumas, Rick Longenecker (Jeanne), Kellen Longenecker (fiancé Angie Janke), Kent Longenecker (Michelle), Ann Kirmse (Kevin) and Brent (Tina) Longenecker; 21 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; siblings, Eugene "Bud" (Marj) Wagner, John "Jack" (Darlene) Wagner, Vern (Judy) Wagner, Kathy Popp and Don (June) Wagner; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Delores was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; infant son, Martin Scott; great-grandson, Gabriel Hippen; sister, Alice Stangl; son-in-law, Gary Dumas; daughter-in-law, Jeanne Longenecker; brothers-in-law, Don Stangl and Larry Popp; and sister-in-law, Diane Wagner.

Memorial contributions may be made to Aquinas Catholic High School, David City NE, Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, or Interim Home Health Care. Sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.

