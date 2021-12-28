Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Delores Mausbach
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McKown Funeral Home - Silver Creek
806 4th Street
Silver Creek, NE

Delores Mausbach

August 12, 1924 - December 24, 2021

Delores Mausbach, 97, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Prairie Village in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at St. Isidore Church. Graveside services are at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Francis Cemetery in Humphrey.

Delores Helen Mausbach was born Aug. 12, 1924, in Lindsay, Nebraska, to Anton and Amelia (Kosch) Sueper. She grew up on a farm by Lindsay and attended schools and church in St. Bernard. Delores was united in marriage to James Mausbach on April 15, 1952, at St. Francis Church in Humphrey. They farmed until moving to Columbus in 1992. Delores was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church. She loved dancing, cooking and an occasional trip to the casino.

Delores is survived by her daughter, Laura Brandl of Humphrey; son, Kenneth Mausbach of Lincoln; daughter, Alice (Mike) Sprunk of Platte Center; son, Gary (Joan) Mausbach of Humphrey; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sister-in-law, Florene Mausbach of Columbus.

Delores is preceded in death by her husband, James "Jim" Mausbach; parents, Anton and Amelia Sueper; brother, Francis Sueper; sister, Alma Groch; brother, Ben Sueper; and son-in-law, Mel Brandl.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family for later designation.

www.mckownfuneralhome.com


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Isidore Catholic Church
Columbus, NE
Dec
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Isidore Catholic Church
Columbus, NE
Dec
30
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
St. Francis Cemetery
Humphrey, NE
Funeral services provided by:
McKown Funeral Home - Silver Creek
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McKown Funeral Home - Silver Creek.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.