Delores Rupprecht

July 10, 1936 - March 20, 2022

Delores Rupprecht, 85, of Salinas, California, died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at her home in Salinas.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date with burial in St. Bonaventure Catholic Cemetery in Columbus, Nebraska.

Delores was born July 10, 1936, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Mark and Florence (Sheridan) Rupprecht. She graduated from St. Bonaventure High School in 1954. Delores worked at various places in Columbus. Prior to her move to Salinas, she worked for Sowder Tax Services. Delores moved to California in 1965 and went to work for Sowder Tax Services in Salinas until her semi-retirement. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Salinas for 57 years.

Delores is survived by her sister, Loretta Sirdashney of Scotch Plains, New Jersey; sister, Marilyn (Gary) Schaefer of Columbus; sister, Phyllis (Ken) Wellensiek of Beatrice; 15 nieces and nephews; and numerous grand- and great-grand-nieces and nephews.

Delores was preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Florence Rupprecht; brother and sister-in-law, Rex and Carolyn Rupprecht; brother-in-law, Robert Sirdashney; nephew, Andrew Sirdashney; and niece, Samantha Brouillette.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Mar. 26, 2022.
