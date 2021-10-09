To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McKown Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McKown Funeral Home Inc.
3 Entries
I was saddened to hear of the death of Dennis. We had reconnected these last 2 years working on the family tree. It was so great to talk with him the day he stopped over and chatted. My Grandfather (Joe Podany ) was his uncle. I would like to chat with Sandra as I too live in Lincoln and attend North American Martyrs church Prayers are with you all Jan
Jan (Podany) Hruska
Family
October 18, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our deepest sympathy.
Paul & Katie Tworek
Other
October 18, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.