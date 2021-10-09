I was saddened to hear of the death of Dennis. We had reconnected these last 2 years working on the family tree. It was so great to talk with him the day he stopped over and chatted. My Grandfather (Joe Podany ) was his uncle. I would like to chat with Sandra as I too live in Lincoln and attend North American Martyrs church Prayers are with you all Jan

Jan (Podany) Hruska Family October 18, 2021