Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dennis "Denny" Podany
FUNERAL HOME
McKown Funeral Home Inc
2922 13Th St
Columbus, NE

Dennis "Denny" Podany

November 24, 1938 – October 8, 2021


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Oct. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McKown Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McKown Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I was saddened to hear of the death of Dennis. We had reconnected these last 2 years working on the family tree. It was so great to talk with him the day he stopped over and chatted. My Grandfather (Joe Podany ) was his uncle. I would like to chat with Sandra as I too live in Lincoln and attend North American Martyrs church Prayers are with you all Jan
Jan (Podany) Hruska
Family
October 18, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our deepest sympathy.
Paul & Katie Tworek
Other
October 18, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Phyllis Wragge
October 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results