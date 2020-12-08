Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dennis Yates
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St
Columbus, NE

Dennis Yates

July 1, 1941 - December 5, 2020

Dennis Yates, 79, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Bryan LGH West in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Wayne Nestor officiating. Interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the church with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home facebook page. There will also be a celebration of life at a later date when it is safe for everyone. All CDC guidelines will be followed.

Dennis Marvin Yates, Sr. was born in Tecumseh, Nebraska, on July 1, 1941, to John and Goldie (Mitchell) Yates. He was one of 10 children and attended Tecumseh Public Schools. He enlisted in the Navy in 1959 and served his country honorably for eight years becoming a Shipfitter. Dennis advanced to the rank of Petty Officer first class where he was in charge of the Shipfitters' shop. He served on the Destroyers USS Robison, USS Trathen and USS Sproston and the repair ship the USS Hector.

Dennis married Margaret Jones in 1963 and to this union four children were born: Dennis Jr., Kenneth, Nicole and Joseph.

He remarried in 1996 to Elizabeth Sucha and thought of Betty's children -- Troy, Shantel and Karissa -- as his own.

Dennis worked for many years across the country as a project manager for both conventional and nuclear power companies. After ending his career in public power in the mid-1990s, he opened The Cottonwood Antique Mall where he would spend his days buying and selling antiques and collectibles and laughing and conversing with the customers and vendors that came into the store. It kept him feeling young.

He had a great love of history and problem solving and enjoyed relaxing outside drinking coffee, watching the birds, checking his fruit trees or playing with his beloved dog, Rascal.

He was most proud of his family. Besides spending time with his dogs, nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren or his brothers and sisters. His children looked forward to his weekly telephone calls to listen to the stories and anecdotes that would keep the conversation interesting for hours. He was playful and loved to tease. Dennis was a sensitive, spontaneous and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Survivors include his wife, Betty; his three boys, Dennis Jr., Ken and Joe; three stepchildren, Troy, Shantel and Karissa; brothers, Garland and Terry; sisters, Linda and Fern; 18 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Nicole; and siblings, Harvie, David, Louise, Ronald and Jack.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com


Published by The Columbus Telegram from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
NE
Dec
11
Prayer Service
10:15a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
NE
Dec
11
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
NE
Dec
11
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Gass Haney Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gass Haney Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We will miss you uncle Denny. We love you
Ruth Mellott
December 10, 2020
To our sister Betty and family; our thoughts and prayers go out to you during this difficult time. Dennis was such a gentle person who had a great sense of humor. I especially remember his great smile. He never had a bad word to say about anyone. That is so rare, cherish all the good memories you had with him.
Janet and Doug Pinkley
December 10, 2020
Betty, you and your family, have our deepest sympathy. God bless!
Janelle Tiedtke Stone
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results