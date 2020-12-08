Dennis Yates

July 1, 1941 - December 5, 2020

Dennis Yates, 79, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Bryan LGH West in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Wayne Nestor officiating. Interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the church with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home facebook page. There will also be a celebration of life at a later date when it is safe for everyone. All CDC guidelines will be followed.

Dennis Marvin Yates, Sr. was born in Tecumseh, Nebraska, on July 1, 1941, to John and Goldie (Mitchell) Yates. He was one of 10 children and attended Tecumseh Public Schools. He enlisted in the Navy in 1959 and served his country honorably for eight years becoming a Shipfitter. Dennis advanced to the rank of Petty Officer first class where he was in charge of the Shipfitters' shop. He served on the Destroyers USS Robison, USS Trathen and USS Sproston and the repair ship the USS Hector.

Dennis married Margaret Jones in 1963 and to this union four children were born: Dennis Jr., Kenneth, Nicole and Joseph.

He remarried in 1996 to Elizabeth Sucha and thought of Betty's children -- Troy, Shantel and Karissa -- as his own.

Dennis worked for many years across the country as a project manager for both conventional and nuclear power companies. After ending his career in public power in the mid-1990s, he opened The Cottonwood Antique Mall where he would spend his days buying and selling antiques and collectibles and laughing and conversing with the customers and vendors that came into the store. It kept him feeling young.

He had a great love of history and problem solving and enjoyed relaxing outside drinking coffee, watching the birds, checking his fruit trees or playing with his beloved dog, Rascal.

He was most proud of his family. Besides spending time with his dogs, nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren or his brothers and sisters. His children looked forward to his weekly telephone calls to listen to the stories and anecdotes that would keep the conversation interesting for hours. He was playful and loved to tease. Dennis was a sensitive, spontaneous and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Survivors include his wife, Betty; his three boys, Dennis Jr., Ken and Joe; three stepchildren, Troy, Shantel and Karissa; brothers, Garland and Terry; sisters, Linda and Fern; 18 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Nicole; and siblings, Harvie, David, Louise, Ronald and Jack.

