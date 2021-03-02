Menu
Desiree "Des" Belzer
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McKown Funeral Home Inc
2922 13Th St
Columbus, NE

Desiree "Des" Belzer

March 27, 1956 – February 27, 2021

Desiree "Des" Belzer, 64, of Columbus, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Bryan LGH-East in Lincoln.

Funeral services are set for 10:30 am Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at McKown Funeral Home and continues on Thursday morning from 9:30 until service time at the Methodist Church. Interment is in Columbus Cemetery.

Desiree Verlee Belzer was born March 27, 1956, in Muscatine, Iowa, to Richard Ricklefs and Joann Plett. She grew up in Iowa and graduated from Muscatine High School in 1974. On Aug. 13, 1976, she was united in marriage to James "Jim" Belzer in Bluegrass, Iowa. In 1987, they moved to Columbus where Des worked as a special education para at Lost Creek Elementary for 30 years. Des was involved with Big Palsittle Pals, ARC of Platte County, and Special Olympics. She loved being a grandma, road tripping with friends, visiting relatives, and spending time with her Bunco friends.

She is survived by her son, Eric (Jill) Belzer of Columbus; grandchildren, Brianna and Brett; daughter, Erin (Mark) Kistler of Lincoln; grandchildren, Thomas, Charlie, and Sebastian; parents, Paul and Joann Plett; parent, Arlene Ricklefs; brothers, Rod (Linda) Ricklefs of Michigan, Wes (Sharon) Plett of Iowa, and Dar (Vickie) Plett of Iowa; sister Vickie (Mike) Craig of Illinois;

brother Bill (Kochell) Ricklefs of Iowa; sister Sue (Dan) Sutera of Iowa; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jim" Belzer; and father Richard Ricklefs.

Memorials are encouraged to The Arc of Platte County, 3020 18th St. #9 Columbus, NE 68601 or to Big Palsittle Pals, 2200 28th Avenue, Columbus, NE 68601

Remembrances can be sent at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
McKown Funeral Home Inc
2922 13Th St, Columbus, NE
Mar
4
Visitation
9:30a.m.
First United Methodist Church
Columbus, NE
Mar
4
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
First United Methodist Church
Columbus, NE
McKown Funeral Home Inc
