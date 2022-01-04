Diane Lynette Bolin

November 2, 1965 - December 28, 2021

Diane Lynette Bolin, 56, of Eagle, Nebraska, passed away on the morning of Dec. 28, 2021, from glioblastoma (a brain cancer).

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1009 G St., Eagle, NE 68347. The service will be livestreamed at facebook.com/immanuel.eagle.ne

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 7, at Roper & Sons Waverly Chapel, 10841 N. 148th St. in Waverly, Nebraska. Public visitation is from 6-8 p.m.

Diane Lynette Choat was born to Lynn and Mildred (Svitak) Choat Nov. 2, 1965, in Columbus, Nebraska. She attended Boone County District 9, Cedar Rapids High School (class of '84) and UNL (class of '88). She married Kevin Bolin Dec. 19, 1987. Together, they had six children whom she homeschooled. She enjoyed sewing, many actives at church, 4-H, and speech and debate.

She is survived her husband, Kevin; six children; two granddaughters; her mother, Mildred; four brothers; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Diane is preceded in death by her grandparents; her father, Lynn; father-in-law, Calvin; and a nephew.

Please direct all memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1009 G St, Eagle, NE 68347.

Condolences may be shared online at roperandSons.com. Extended obituary is available at RoperandSons.com