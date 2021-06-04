Diane Budler

February 9, 1954 - June 2, 2021

Diane E. Budler, 67, of Kearney, died June 2, 2021, at the CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on June 7, 2021, at the New Life Church with Pastor Roger Wendt officiating. Casual attire is requested by the family for those attending service. Visitation with the family present will be from 3-5 p.m. on June 6, 2021, at the Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services.

Diane was born Feb. 9, 1954, to Warren & Beverly (Reed) Dunham. She attended York Public Schools, graduating in 1972.

She was joined in marriage to Patrick Budler in York, Nebraska, on April 5, 1974. Diane and Patrick renewed their vows in Montego Bay in Jamaica on Feb. 5, 2014. Born to this union were daughters, Dawn and Whitney.

They moved to Kearney in August 1981. She was on the team to set up and open the first Walmart store in Kearney, Nebraska, in 1984 and continued with the company until her retirement on Feb. 10, 2012.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Diane didn't let the world change her smile but her smile certainly changed the world.

Diane is survived by her husband, Patrick Budler of Kearney; daughters, Dawn (John) Becker of Kearney and Whitney (Wes) Brisbin of Omaha; grandchildren, Zachary Warnken, Elizabeth Brisbin and Noah Brisbin; step-grandchildren, Meagan Becker and Jaiden (Cameron) Becker; step-great-granddaughter, Skylar Tompkins; siblings, Dudley Dunham, Holly Kelly, Steve Dunham, Janet (Freddie) Collins, Jeff Dunham and Mark Dunham; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mary (Dave) Morgan, Jane (Bob) Patterson, Tom (Barb) Budler, Bill (Barb) Budler, Diana Budler, Jeff (Ann) Budler, Laurie (Phil) Anderson; her canoe family, the Tureks, Fellows and Johnsons; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a multitude of friends.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents; father and mother-in-Law, Bernard and Patricia Budler; brother-in-Law, Tony Budler; sister-in-Law, Pearl Dunham; and nephew, Jacob Budler.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.